Charlotte Martin Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Martin Morris, 69, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at her home with her son, Brian Morris, by her side.



Charlotte was born December 21, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Mildred Cooper Martin and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Charlotte was a member of Austintown Baptist Church.

She greatly enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. Most of all, Charlotte enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert (Angi) Beckett and John (Sharon) Beckett; six grandchildren, Dustin Beckett, Austin (Erika) Beckett, Daniel Zlenka, Jaden, Jared and Emilee; three sisters, Georgia, Carol Martin and Dee Martin; two brothers, Bill Martin and George Martin; three stepsons, Bobbie (Bonnie) Morris, Brian Morris and Daniel Morris; a stepdaughter, Donna Morris; her former husband, Robert Beckett, Sr. and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Robert E. Morris; sisters, Marcel Misel and Shirley Martin and a stepson, Kenneth Morris, preceded Charlotte in death.

Per Charlotte’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.