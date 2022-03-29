AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. Leonard, 84, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with chronic illness for the last 14 months.

Charlotte was born October 2, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Myrtle Briggs Lewis Burdick and Charles Burdick and grew up in Niles.

She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly worked as a telephone Operator with Ohio Bell before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Leonard was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Charlotte greatly enjoyed painting ceramics and would often gift her wares to family and friends.

Visiting casinos and the annual trip to Las Vegas with her husband was one of her favorite past times. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards and belonged to several card clubs and bowling leagues with her friends. Charlotte was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Family and friends were very important to Charlotte and she enjoyed keeping in touch through email and would often send jokes as she had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved to host parties, each year, Charlotte would host a Super Bowl Party and a Christmas Eve celebration which were planned months in advance.

Most of all, Charlotte loved her grandchildren and she especially enjoyed watching them grow and thrive.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Paul Leonard, whom she married September 12, 1959. Two daughters, Patricia (Larry) Mealy of Liberty Township and Bonnie (Keith) Zuccala of New Fairfield, Connecticut; Five grandchildren, Jessica (Bill) Quittenton, Jeremy (Nichole) Davis, Jason (Jana) Davis and Zachary and Lilly Charlotte Zuccala; five great-grandchildren, Emerie, Sullivan, Jason Jr., Jocelyn and Kian and many extended family members and many friends.

Charlotte will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Five brothers, Fred, Don, Merle, Robert “Mike” and Ray Lewis preceded Charlotte in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 4490 Norquest Blvd. Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.

Charlotte’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of MVI Home Care and MVI Hospice for the kindness shown and care given to Charlotte throughout her illness.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.