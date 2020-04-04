Charles W. Lautner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Lautner, 91, proud lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with COVID-19. An angel came and took him home.

Charles was born July 15, 1928 and was a son of the late Michael J. and Mary Rita Lautner. He attended St. Brendan Elementary School and graduated from Chaney High School as a member of the class of 1946. He later married his high school sweetheart, the former Audrey Boles and the couple shared an amazing 72 years of happy marriage.

Chuck worked as a Service Technician for Sears & Roebuck for over 30 years, before retiring in 1990. A skilled mechanic, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix and he especially enjoyed working on cars in his garage at his home.

He was a scout leader for many years and he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and being outdoors.

Anyone who knew Chuck knew they would never see him without his angel pin.

Chuck was very proud of his Youngstown west side heritage. He made sure he had the American flag flying in front of his home every day and bragged that he slept in the same bedroom he was born in. He was a member of the West Side Crime Watch committee and was always interested in keeping the west side clean and safe. He kept an eye out for his neighbors and was always available to lend a hand. The west side will surely not be the same without the sight of Chuck’s blue van with the flag and boat on top, and many will remember Chuck’s Sears truck stationed on the hill at former West Junior High School football games.

He was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Chuck leaves his wife, Audrey Lautner; his children, Charles W. (Tara) Lautner II of Tampa, Carol Myers (Bob Gessler) of Poland, Karen Lambert of Youngstown and Daniel (Kathy) Lautner of Louisville, Ohio; two brothers, John “Duke” (Betty) Lautner and Mitchell Lautner, both of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

An amazing and dedicated husband and a proud and thoughtful father, Chuck will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by three daughters, infant Mary, Bonnie Little and Audrey Gray.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Because of the current pandemic and the necessity of social distancing, there will be no calling hours or public service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled to take place at St. Brendan Church at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for date and time of service, where it will be posted as it becomes available.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles W. Lautner, please visit our tribute store.