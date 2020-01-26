Charles Thomas “Charlie” Siranovic, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Thomas “Charlie” Siranovic, 100, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, at his home at The Inn at Walker Mill. He will be greatly missed and his life celebrated by all who knew and loved him.

Charles was a first-generation Croatian-American, born on October 9, 1919 in Youngstown, the fourth child of the late Katherine Frances Pipic Siranovic and John M. Siranovic. Baptized as Casimir Thomas, his name was changed to Charles Thomas when he started school.

He was a faithful and lifetime member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Youngstown and a was a proud graduate of it’s elementary school. He also attended Chaney High School.

Mr. Siranovic served his country during World War II as an enlisted member of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Inducted on March 30, 1942, he was stationed in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, initially assigned to the 78th Fighter Group of the 7th Army Air Force. He later served with the 6th Night Fighter Squadron. Charles was honorably discharged from military service at Camp Atterbury, Indiana on September 17, 1945.

After his discharge from the service, he returned to Youngstown and worked for U.S. Steel Corporation, Ohio Works for 35 years, retiring when the mill closed in 1980.

Charlie was a lifelong avid sports fan and participated in several local and work-sponsored baseball, bowling and golf teams. In later years, he enjoyed following athletic competitions of his grandchildren, thrilled to be present at baseball, soccer and track-and-field events. He also enjoyed professional sporting events, especially horse racing and golf. Visiting casinos throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey was a favorite pastime for many years.

He was a member of the Sam Camen Retirement Center until its closing and a member of the 7th Fighter Command Association, USSAF-WWII.

Charles married Mary Louise McElroy on December 26, 1953 at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge. Married for nearly 40 years, she preceded him in death on July 6, 1993.

He leaves two daughters, Mary (Dan) Frum of Poland and Rosanne (Robert) Pierce of Orville; five grandchildren, Daniel (Jill) Frum, Andrew (Erin) Frum, Melanie (Steven) Koscielny, Caitlin (Shannon) Hebert and Brittany (Brandon) Buchwalter; nine great-grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Natalie, Jocelyn, Annie, August, Lauren, Brandon and Bryce, with a tenth great-grandchild expected this summer; his former son-in-law, James Prarat of Akron; many nieces and nephews, including his namesake, Charles Thomas “Chuck” Siranovic of Youngstown and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Angela (Joseph) Gierchak, George Siranovic, John (Margaret) Siranovic, Steven “Terry” (Patricia) Siranovic, Barbara (Michael) Psznick, Ann (Michael) Kral, Catherine “Kay” (Steven) Powers, Rose Siranovic and two infant brothers, both named Thomas. His special friend and polka partner, Mary Presnal, died in 2012.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Covington Street, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Joseph Rudjak on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Committal services with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Charlie will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.