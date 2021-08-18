Charles S. Korack, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles S. “Chuck” Kornack, 65, passed away late Sunday evening, August 15, 2021, at Vibra Hospital in Boardman following a three-month illness.

Charles was born March 15, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of the late Erwin and Katherine Andrecic Kornack and he lived his life in this area.

He was a 1974 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for 33 years for RHI Magnesita as a project manager and sales rep, retiring in 2020.

Mr. Kornack was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to fish and hunt.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, Elaine Snyder Kornack, whom he married October 4, 1980; five children, George Hartman of Austintown, Rich (Cathryn) Hartman of Sacramento, California, Jeff (April) Hartman, stationed with the U.S. military in South Korea, Candy (Rose) Kornack of New Waterford and Charles S., Jr. (Kelsey) Kornack of Leetonia; 14 grandchildren, with a 15th on the way; a great-grandson and two brothers, Erwin (Denise) Kornack of Columbiana and Robert Kornack of Canfield.

Chuck will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a granddaughter, is deceased

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, in Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Chuck’s family requests that all mourners please wear masks or face coverings when attending the visitation or service and to respect social distancing guidelines.

To send flowers to Charles S. “Chuck” Kornack’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.