Charles M. Millosin, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Millosin, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Charles was born May 12, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen and Ann Severin Millosin and grew up in Struthers.

He was a 1971 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as a machinist for United Foundries (Wean United), working for the company for 39 years and retiring in 2010. Charlie later worked as a custodian in the Canfield School District, and he enjoyed the school children and his coworkers very much. He made many friends throughout his seven years working for the school district, and often shared funny stories of his friends and work antics.

He was a former member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and was currently a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Mr. Millosin was an avid golfer and belonged to the Thursday night Youngstown Microfilm Golf League for 30 years. His proudest achievement on the golf course was in March 1983 when aced the fifth hole at Countryside Golf Course from 191 yards out.

Charlie also enjoyed fishing with his dad, bowling, hunting, University of Michigan football, travel and he always looked forward to the family vacation to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He also faithfully served as a wonderful care giver to his wife, Darlene, who has MS.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of almost 39 years, Darlene Sinkovich Millosin, whom he married Aug. 16, 1980; a niece, Melissa Guterba (fiancé David Copanic) of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Karen (Ken) Perry of Liberty Township and JoAnne (Kevin) Smotrilla of Austintown, who were near to keep him company and brighten his day, letting him know how much he was loved; his mother-in-law, Irene Sinkovich of Austintown; a brother, Stephen Millosin of Struthers; a sister, Marlene Hlinka of Youngstown; many extended family members; and many friends.

Besides his parents, his father-in-law, Joseph M. Sinkovich and a great-niece, Lilah Grace, preceded Charlie in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Charlie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Cleveland, OH 44131.

Charlie’s wife and family thank the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital ICU, for the kindness shown and care given to Charlie during his illness.

“My dearest husband, Charlie: It was 39 years ago that we pledged our commitment to one another, but it seems like just yesterday. We’ve been through a lot together – laughter and tears, joy and sorrow and through all those times I have loved you every step of the way. We promised to love for richer or poorer, in sickness and health, for better or worse and it has come to pass. Our love has made good times better and bad times bearable. I will always think you are perfect – perfect for me. We have stayed together for all these years, no matter what. You are in my heart and our memories will always make me smile, I hope our laughter will never stop. Through the ups and downs we promised to spend our lifetimes together. We have been blessed for the last 39 years and I am grateful that God chose you for me. You were and are my love forever.

Happy Anniversary,

Your wife,

Darlene”