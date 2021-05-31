Charles M. “Chuckie” Boerio, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Michael “Chuckie” Boerio, Jr., 27, passed away early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at the scene of a traffic accident on Salt Springs Road on Youngstown’s West Side.

Chuckie was born October 10, 1993, in Youngstown and was a son of Charles M. Boerio, Sr. and Amy Metzinger.

He worked for Youngstown Auto Wrecking and more recently, for Mike’s Complete Auto Body Repair.

He enjoyed cars, women and music and he had a special place in his heart for his daughter, Lydia.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Amy and Mark Mitchell of Hubbard; his father, Charles, Sr., (Debbie Patton) of Boardman; his daughter, Lydia Kurylak; a brother, Michael Boerio of Austintown and grandmothers, Janet Diana Sympson of Houston, Texas and Carol Boerio of Campbell.

Grandfathers, Michael Metzinger and Brian Boerio, Sr., are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a celebration of Chuckie’s life from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please follow current health protocols when visiting the family and attending the celebration. To those who cannot attend to pay their respects in person, please keep Chuckie and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, because of Chuckie’s untimely passing, please consider donating to his family to help with final expenses, through the funeral home website by clicking on the “donations” tab above.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.