YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Lisowski, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.



Charles, affectionately called Charlie or Chuckie, was born May 28, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late Donald C. and Bonnie Lee Hughes Lisowski and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1983 graduate of Ursuline High School and owned and operated a roofing company for more than 25 years and was also a crane operator for Allegheny Raw Material.





Chuckie loved to camp, fish and comb the beach on the shores of Lake Erie with his friends and family. He especially looked forward to walleye season every year when he taught his brothers everything he knew about catching “the big one”. Charlie also enjoyed gardening and took pride in how high he could get his morning glories to climb every year. He enjoyed working with wood and brought back to life many treasures that others considered firewood and he truly loved riding his motorcycles with his brothers and uncle.



He was an amazing brother, son and uncle leaving to cherish his memory three brothers, Donald Lisowski of Youngstown, Paul (Denise) Lisowski and their children, Matthew and Emily, of Boardman and Raymond (Jackie) Lisowski and their son, Austin, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.



The family sends their heartfelt thanks to All Caring Hospice, especially April and Kayla who treated Charlie like family and made his final days on earth as comfortable as possible.



Per Chuckie’s request there are no calling hours or funeral services planned at this time.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alpha 1 Foundation in the name of Charles Lisowski to help someday find a cure for Alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.