Charles L. Wester, Sr., McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Wester, Sr., 93, left this world Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman, reuniting with his beloved wife, Mary Jane Haney Wester.

Charles was born May 20, 1927 in Youngstown, and was the son of the late Ernest William Wester and Clara Sabrina Gabrielson Wester.

He attended Sheridan and North Lima Schools and was a U.S. military veteran who honorably served his country as a Merchant Marine. He enlisted at the young age of 17 and served in the South Pacific during World War II.

Charles worked at Hynes Industries as a supervisor for 43 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald. Charles was also a member of Catholic War Veterans, John J Buckley Post No. 1292; the American Legion Post No. 235; the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the McDonald Knights of Columbus.

Playing golf was his passion. Charles was a member of multiple golf leagues over the years, including the Boulevard Golf Association.

He is survived by four daughters, Linda Moewe (Gary Coole), Sandra (Morris) Frazzini, Marilyn (David) Miller and Barbara (David) Urban; a son, Charles Wester, Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Mary Jane, he was preceded in death by sisters, Clara Breen, Eileen (Avery) Burt and Delores Nastoff and brothers, Raymond Wester and Donald Wester.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of all, there are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Mr. Wester’s family gives heartfelt thanks to the kind and gentle staff of Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, which provided outstanding, compassionate and loving care.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic War Veterans John J Buckley Post No. 1292, 609 Steel Street, Youngstown, OH 44509, in Charles’ name.

