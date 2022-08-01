BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side.

Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.



Chuck worked as a mail handler with the United States Postal Service for 30 before retiring in 2009.

Mr. Grameth was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman.

He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and sitting outside with a good cup of coffee and a danish. Chuck also enjoyed traveling to the beach with his family and greatly cherished all of the time they spent together.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 47 years, Stephanie Acierno Grameth, whom he married January 25, 1975. His daughter, Erin (Jim) Lavin of Girard; two grandchildren, Morgan and Gabriella; two sisters, Ethel Shanabarger of Struthers and Margie Wulfert of Struthers and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Chuck will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

An infant daughter, Amanda Ann Grameth, two sisters, Polly Ann Kerr and Bonnie Hinderliter, and a brother, Martin Grameth preceded Chuck in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St. Girard where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery at a later date.



