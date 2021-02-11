Charles J. Kopsic, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Chuck” Kopsic, 81, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Charles was born September 21, 1939, in Youngstown and was a son of the late, John Kopsic and Susan Kubic Kopsic.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1957 and lived his life in this area.

Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly four years, enlisting October 25, 1960. He was honorably discharged from military service on September 4, 1964.



Mr. Kopsic then worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch No. 385



Chuck loved sports, especially baseball. An accomplished athlete himself, he enjoyed following the Cleveland pro teams and his beloved Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame.



Generous and helpful, Mr. Kopsic was a big benefactor of Animal Charities locally and of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nationally.



He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.



Chuck leaves his son, Michael C. Kopsic of Youngstown; his daughter, Julie (Douglas) Ennett of Rockton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Piper, Parker and Peyton and two sisters, Mary Ann Rovnak of Canfield and Dolores Hill of New Middletown.



A sister, Norma Williams and a brother, John Kopsic, Jr., are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown, where a Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the visitation or Mass. To those who cannot attend or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Chuck and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to his keen interest in helping animals, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Kopsic’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

