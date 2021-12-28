GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. “Jack” Kuhn, 56, passed away December 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family following a brief illness.



Charles, who was affectionately known as Jack, was born June 9, 1965 in Warren, a son of the late Charles Jackson Kuhn Sr. and Sally Gannett Kuhn and was a lifelong area resident.



He was a graduate of McDonald High School and worked for Niles Manufacturing for many years.



Mr. Kuhn was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.



He greatly enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, watching television and taking car rides.



Jack leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 28 years, Teresa Fungi, whom he married November 13, 1993. Four siblings, Donna Kuhn, Laurie Kuhn, David Kuhn and Brian Kuhn and many nieces and extended family members.



Jack will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.



Jack’s family would like to thank the staff and doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in the ER and the ICU for the kindness and compassionate care he received during his stay there.

