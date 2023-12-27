YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. Plants, Sr., 89, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, December 23, 2023, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Charles, who was affectionately known as “Chuck” or “Red”, was born May 21, 1934, in Washington, Pennsylvania and came to the Youngstown area in 1967.

He worked as a welder at Leebaw Manufacturing in Canfield for 18 years before he retired in 1985.

Chuck was of the Nazarene faith and greatly enjoyed woodworking, working on cars and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Chuck leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife of 68 years, Edna, whom he married April 30, 1955; six children, John Rosen (Linda Thomas) of Austintown, Barbara (Bob) Hankey of Austintown, Charles (Cheryl) Plants, Jr., of Austintown, Richard (Jennifer) Plants of Cuyahoga Falls, Cindy (Jim) Pantea of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Ken (Lisa) Plants of Boardman; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his former daughter in law, Pam Coover of Youngstown and many extended family members.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A daughter-in-law, Mary Rosen, four brothers, Ray, Russell, Walter, and Harry Plants, Jr., and two sisters, Marie Wilson and Mary Williams preceded Chuck in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

