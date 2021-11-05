Charles “Dennis” Salen, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Dennis” Salen, 73, passed into Eternal Life Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

Dennis was born September 27, 1948, in Champion, a son of the late Charles M. and Wanda Bowles Salen.

He graduated from Champion High School and attended Youngstown State University for a time.

He proudly served in the United States Army as a medic. While stationed in Ascom, Korea in 1970, he earned his first black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a way of life was born.

A great love of martial arts was an essential and integral part of Dennis’ life. After many years of patient practice, he achieved a 4th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Dennis eventually wrote a book, “Techniques and Defense – A Martial Arts Manual” and after retiring from Delphi Packard after 30 years there, he taught “Salen’s Tae Kwon Do” marital arts and self-defense classes at the YWCA in Warren and at Kent State University, alongside his wife.

A humorous and affable man, everyone who knew Dennis waited to hear his many jokes and puns and he always had a smile and a kind word for others.

He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them, relaxing around the home they built together in Austintown in 1996. He also loved to spend time with his dogs, “Supergirl” lab, Icey and Milo 2, who were his pride and joy.

Dennis leaves to cherish wonderful memories of him his wife of 28 years, Paula Ignazio Salen; his daughters, Shawna Bash, Kimberly (Trevor) Robinson, and Lindsay (Andy) Holsopple; his son, Brandon Salen; a stepson, who was like a son to him, Gary (Holly) Bielecki; grandsons, Brandon Robinson, Lyle Almburg, Eric (Natalie) Almburg and Jaxson and Harrison Holsopple; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Robinson; a sister, Debbie Salen; many extended family, friends and neighbors who touched his life with great happiness; his “furry kids,” Icey and Milo 2 and many “grandpups” he loved dearly, including Scrappy, his daughter Shawna’s dog.

Per Dennis’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Dennis’ family would like to share a quote from his book: “A warrior could not possibly leave anything to chance. He actually affects the outcome of events by the force of his awareness and his unbending intent.” – Carlos Castaneda in the Teachings of Don Juan Matus.

“Dennis, our beloved warrior, we will all meet again on the other side. We love you and miss you. Forever and beyond, until we meet again.”

Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ name to the donor’s favorite charity.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.