Charles A. Bahn, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Bahn, Jr., 81, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Charles was born February 5, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles A., Sr. and Olive Benson Bahn and lived his life in this area.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked as a millwright for U.S. Steel, Republic Steel and McDonald Steel.

He was a member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell.

Mr. Bahn’s wife of 47 years, Evelyn Michaels Bahn, whom he married June 19, 1965, passed away August 21, 2012.

Charles leaves three children, Brenda Kessler of Girard, David (Genny) Bahn of Liberty Township and Sharon (Michael) Spence of Mogadore and six grandchildren, Brian Spence, Howard Winkleman, Chantel Bahn, Geordan Bahn, Deja Bahn and Savannah.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Bahn and an uncle, Charles Bahn.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services with military honors will follow the services at the funeral home and will be at Girard Union Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Bahn’s name to Bible Baptist Church, 230 Lettie Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405; or to the Wounded Warriors Project, through the woundedwarriorproject.org website.

