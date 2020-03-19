Charlene A. “Charlie” Egley, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene A. Egley, 55, passed away Monday evening, March 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a brief illness.

Charlene, who was known to all as “Charlie”, was born June 23, 1964, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John McCullough, Sr. and Barbara Adams McCullough.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and was a life resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Charlie was a loving homemaker, wife and mother and dedicated her life after her marriage to raising and caring for her family.

Previously, she worked at the Sohio/BP Gas Station on Meridian Road; for Bindas Sparkle Market and for the Kwik Fill Gas Station in North Jackson.

Mrs. Egley enjoyed flower gardening and listening to Elvis Presley recordings. She loved her animals and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Charlie leaves her husband, Frank E. Egley, whom she married July 25, 1993; two daughters, Kaci Egley-Molyneux of Lordstown and Virginia D. Egley, stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Virginia; a son, Brandon A. (Samantha) Egley of Greenville, South Carolina; her mother, Barbara McCullough of Austintown; a grandson, Jeffrey; a sister, Debra L. McCullough-Foor (Dwight) of Lordstown and her two dogs, “Sadie Wadie” and “Ace.”

Her father, John, and a brother, John “Zeke” McCullough, Jr., are deceased.

A private Celebration of Charlie’s Life will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a service will take place at 11:15 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Egley’s name to Angels for Animals.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlene A. “Charlie” Egley, please visit our floral store.