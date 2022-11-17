YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home.

Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Ulrich worked outside the home for Dacas Nursing Services and the FBI.

Mrs. Ulrich was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Greg Ulrich, Jeff Ulrich and Kevin Ulrich, all of Youngstown; a daughter, Rebecca Ulrich of Cincinnati and a brother, Peter Varsho of Youngstown.

Her husband, Joseph H. Ulrich; three brothers, Michael Varsho, George Varsho and John Varsho and three sisters, Martha Varsho, Helen Hartman and Margie Romeo, preceded Catherine in death.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 389 Clark Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown where Catherine will be laid to rest with her husband.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.