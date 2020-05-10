Catherine Orynycz, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio – Catherine Orynycz, 97, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020, at her home after a long and fulfilling life.

Catherine was born in 1922, in Ukraine, and left her home as a young woman to work in Germany, but was never able to return home because of World War II.

In Germany, she married Nicolas Orynycz, a fellow Ukrainian, in May of 1946. The couple emigrated to France with their infant daughter and five years later, with an infant son, added to the family, boarded the British Cunard Lines ocean liner, the MV Georgic, headed to America. On Aug. 15, 1952, the young family arrived in New York City, and subsequently settled in Brookfield.

Catherine spent her adult life as a skilled homemaker and was an excellent cook, baker and seamstress. She was also blessed with a green thumb, reflected in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens.

Catherine’s life story was featured in the book, Lives of Quiet Inspiration, Volume I, written by local author, Joe Zentis, that had her photograph on the cover. It was published January 1, 2007, by Greenstreet Press.

She enjoyed socializing and especially enjoyed winning bingo games with her friends at the Senior Community Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Among Catherine’s greatest satisfactions in life were her and her family becoming U.S. citizens in 1962, having a driver’s license (which was renewed at age 97) and seeing both of her children graduate from Youngstown State University.

Catherine was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She is survived by her daughter, Irene Orynycz of New Wilmington; her son, Eugene and his wife, Alice, of Broadview Heights; her furry companion, her white cat, “Kitty.”

Catherine’s husband, Nicolas, passed away May 9, 1999. A sister, Anna Maciuk of Duesseldorf, Germany, is also deceased.

A private service will take place Monday morning, May 11, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown. Private interment will follow the church service and will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.