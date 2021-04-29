Catherine Maruschak Malley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Maruschak Malley, 84, longtime resident of the Youngstown area, passed into Eternal Life on Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home in Michigan.



Catherine was born February 22, 1937, in Youngstown, and was the youngest child of John and Anna Paruch Maruschak. She was raised in Youngstown and lived in this area until moving to Parma in 1997, later moving to Michigan in 2015.



She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School and then earned a Registered Nurse Diploma from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1957.

Catherine proudly worked in the nursing field for over 50 years.



Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and photography.



Although she moved from the Mahoning Valley more than 20 years ago, she remained a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.



Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Elaine Malley-Snider (Andrew) of Shelby Township, Michigan and Cathy (Randy) Anderson of Salem; four grandchildren, Drew (Allison) Snider, Emma Snider, Daniel (Lauren) Anderson and Jon (Trisha Whitman) Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Reza, Ellinore and Nathan and several extended family members.



Her husband, John Joseph Malley, whom she married in 1958, passed away in 1986.



Family and friends may pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown and are welcome to attend the funeral service at the church which will follow at 10:00 a.m. If attending the visitation or service, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Catherine and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



Interment will follow the church service and will be at the parish cemetery on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, where Catherine will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, John.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Catherine’s name.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.