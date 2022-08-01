LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown.

Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline High School and later graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1951.

Joyce worked as a nurse at Northside hospital for 44 years retiring in 1995.

During her career in nursing, Joyce headed the first nurses union in Youngstown, YGDNA, Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, with Mary Ellen Patton in 1966.

Mrs. Nagle was a member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Scotland, England and California. Joyce also enjoyed shopping and collecting antique furniture and china and she was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and enjoyed visiting the campus for a football game.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Joyce cared for many family members both young and old throughout her lifetime.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Margaret Nagle of Philadelphia, Joseph (Beverly) Nagle of Medina, twins, Mary Cay (Mike) Somerville of Columbus and Donald T. Nagle, Jr. of Liberty Township; four grandchildren, Lisa (Dave) Neill, Erin (Sean) Flynn, Christopher (Kristen) Nagle and Kelly (Drew) Ullman; five great-grandchildren, Laney Neill, Declan Flynn, Callum Flynn, Claire Nagle and Jack Nagle and a sister, Nancy (Charles) Lopez of Brecksville, Ohio.

Her husband of 66 years, Donald “Tom” Nagle, whom she married December 27, 1952, passed away May 30, 2019.

A sister, Margaret Pierson and a brother, James Charles, also preceded Joyce in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Joyce will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Tom.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Joyce’s memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.