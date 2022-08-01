YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, 87, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California.

Catherine was born July 31, 1934, in McDonald, the daughter of the late Tony Piowarsy and Catherine Toporcer Piowarsy, and lived in the area until 2005 when she moved to Santa Barbara to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She was a 1952 graduate of McDonald High School.

She worked in the unit control department at McKelvey Department Store from 1952 to 1959 and later worked as a government auxiliary clerk and Kindergarten aid at St. Brendan School from 1976 to 2003. Catherine also worked as a sales clerk at The Supply Room in both the Liberty Township and Boardman stores for several years. In Santa Barbara, Cathy worked as a Pharmacy Technician for CVS Pharmacy and also volunteered at Little Angels Preschool.

Mrs. Rothbauer was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society as well as the 300 Club.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Christine Blinderman of Aurora, Colorado and Patricia (Tim) Mahota of Santa Barbara, California; a step-son, William L. (Janet) Rothbauer, Jr., of Poland; a step-daughter, Carolyn (Al) Leonard of New Middletown; a sister-in-law, Carol Piowarsy of Tempe, Arizona; five grandchildren, Tyler Blinderman, Grace and Max Mahota and Ryan and Carrie Leonard; a niece, Kim Mickle and two nephews Tommy and Tony Piowarsy.

Cathy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband, Anthony J. Svetlak, whom she married in 1956, died in 1969.

Catherine’s second husband, William L. Rothbauer, Sr., whom she married in May 1975 passed away in December 2003.

Her brother, Thomas Piowarsy, and a son-in-law, Barry Blinderman, also preceded Cathy in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Cathy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of The Valley in Cathy’s name.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.