YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1950 graduate of Chaney High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage, enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles and lovingly cared for her late daughter, Theresa for many years.

Mrs. McCammon was a longtime member of St. Brendan Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Linette (Rod) Tarfan of Girard and Linda Weiser of Negley; her sons, Tom (Stephanie) McCammon of Wadsworth and John (Jodi) McCammon of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Earl McCammon, whom she married March 17, 1951, died March 12, 2012.

A daughter, Theresa A. McCammom; seven brothers, Francis, John ‘Jack”, George, Tom, William, James and Joseph O’Hara; four sisters, infant Rita O’Hara, Grace McCammon, Alice Orosz and Mary Yakubec; a son-in-law, William Weiser and a great-granddaughter, also preceded Catherine in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Catherine’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Brendan Memorial Fund or Hospice of the Valley.

Catherine’s family extends a special thank you to Shepherd of the Valley in Poland and Hospice

of the Valley in Boardman for the kindness shown and care given to Catherine during her illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.