MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Jones, 68, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Casey was born March 26, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Jim Jones and Mary Stopyra Jones and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of New Wilmington High School.

He worked as a truck driver for many years. Most recently, Casey was an owner and operator and retired in 2018.

Casey greatly enjoyed driving trucks and riding motorcycles. He also loved his dogs but most of all, Casey enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 18 years, Theresa Gray Jones, whom he married April 1, 2004; his son, Casey (Bobbie) Jones II of Masury; his granddaughter, Victoria Merchant of Masury; three sisters, Gwen Brownlee, Val Taylor and Suzie Jones; his brother, Dave Jones and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Casey will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents; a brother, Jim Jones, preceded Casey in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

