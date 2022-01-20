LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie C. Fox, 57, passed away unexpectedly, Monday evening, January 17, 2022 at her home.

Carrie was born April 24, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Judy Askin Stanchin and was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Struthers High School in 1982.

Carrie greatly enjoyed watching NASCAR on television, traveling and collecting turtle trinkets. She also enjoyed her cat, Farrah Pawcett but most of all, Carrie enjoyed her the time she spent with her family.

She laves to cherish her memory, her son D.J. Fox (Ashley Macias) of Youngstown; her daughter, Kacie Fox (Paul Liccardi, Jr.) of Lowelville; a grandson, Ricky Miller; her father, John Stanchin of Struthers; her brother, John (Mary Lou) Stanchin of Boardman and several nieces and nephews, including, John and Brian Stanchin, Ashley and Jason Fox and Billy, Bobby and Laurie Sommers.

Carrie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her mother, Judy Stanchin, preceded Carrie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to follow the current pandemic safety protocol by wearing a mask or face covering and observing social distancing.

To send flowers to Carrie’s family, please visit our floral store.