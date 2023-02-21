LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Mary Posterli, 88, formerly of Liberty Township, died Sunday morning, February 19, 2023, following a brief illness in Long Beach, New York.

Carolyn was born July 6, 1934, in Hubbard, a daughter of the late John Vukovich and Mary Kovachik Vukovich and lived in Hubbard and Liberty Township for most of her life.

She was a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She went on to become assistant to Youngstown Mayor Anthony B. Flask in the 1960s and then worked for the Department of Health and Human Services for 23 years, retiring as an investigator.

Mrs. Posterli was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Carolyn enjoyed cooking, gardening and visiting the casino.

She is best remembered by all who knew her for her bubbly personality, sharp wit and keen sense of humor.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Posterli, whom she married September 20, 1963; her daughter, Tina Posterli of New York; stepdaughter, Jean Posterly of Florida; a granddaughter, Sydney Caven of New York and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides her parents, four brothers, John, Peter, Joseph and Thomas Vukovich and four sisters, Helen Cilas, Katherine Kender, Barbara Kassan and Anne Garono, also preceded Carolyn in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, OH 44420.

