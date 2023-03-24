GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline M. Walker, 85, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully, into the waiting arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, early Monday morning, March 20, 2023, at her home in North Canton.

Caroline was born January 25, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Christian and Agnes Schaeffer Snyder and lived in the area for most of her life.

She attended East High School.

She worked at A&P Grocery Store for several years. Caroline also worked for McDonald Valu King for over 25 years while raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Walker was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was formerly a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, working puzzles, playing Scrabble and watching old western movies on television. Caroline also enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Caroline’s greatest joy in life was her family and she cherished the time they spent together.

Caroline is survived by her six children, Robert (Amanda) Walker of Austintown, Dr. Bill (Wendy) Walker of Irvine, California, Alice Bowen of Rayne, Louisiana, Mark (Sharon) Walker of Girard, Greg (Stephanie) Walker of North Canton and Jeff (Patti) Walker of Canton; 20 grandchildren, Tommy, Jennifer, Jimmy, Lauren, Kayla, Ryan, Joseph, Andrew, Nathan, Abigail, Daniel, Sarah, Christopher, Nick, Jordan, Emily, Brian, Alex, Alan and Abby; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Beth Holcomb of San Diego, California and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Caroline will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 55 years, Robert A. Walker, whom she married September 17, 1955, passed away April 22, 2011.

A brother, Chris Snyder and a sister, Alice Sanfrey also preceded Caroline in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman where Caroline will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Robert.

In lieu of flowers, Caroline’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 4503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.