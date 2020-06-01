Carolyn L. Stas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn L. Stas, 76, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at her home following a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

Carolyn was born May 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ann Hohos Evich and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School in Youngstown and graduated from Chaney High School.

After her marriage, Carolyn dedicated her adult life to raising her five daughters and caring for her family. To her family, she was truly the best wife, mom and grandma anyone could have.

Carolyn will always be remembered as a prayerful, sincere and humble lady. She was always mindful of everyone’s thoughts and emotional needs. She had a limitless ability to listen to anyone, anywhere, at any time and to provide comfort and positive energy to any situation at hand. Her compassion and nonjudgmental personality was a constant trait of hers. Her family feels truly blessed to have been taught these important life skills, enabling them to face whatever comes up as their lives unfold.

Besides spending time with her family, Carolyn enjoyed chocolate, dancing, playing cards, camping, travel and also enjoyed attending the Franciscan Friary.

Most importantly, Carolyn believed wholeheartedly in “family first,” and she leaves her husband of 54 years, Thomas M. Stas, whom she married Aug. 14, 1965, in Holy Name of Jesus Church; five daughters, Angel (Tom) Martin of Oldsmar, Florida, Cynthia (Todd) Eakin of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Brenda (Gary) Pierko of East Hampton, Connecticut, Natalie (Jeremiah) Warren of Youngstown and Jessica (Ronald) Smith of Boardman; 13 grandchildren, Luke, Tommy, Trevor, Matthew, Ryan, Kara, Kayla, Isaiah, Bubby, Jacoby, Blake, Lilyann and Olivia and three sisters, Louise Creatura of Austintown, Arlene (George ) Denney of Youngstown, and Donna (Jim) Krasinski of Campbell.

A brother-in-law, Daniel Creatura, is deceased.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. All in attendance are encouraged to please follow the appropriate guidelines to help protect against the current virus pandemic.

Due to virus concerns, a private funeral service by invitation only will be held Thursday afternoon.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

