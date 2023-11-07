BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Barkett, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.

Carolyn was born on May 31, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Rose Davis.

Despite only having an 8th grade education, Carolyn had a successful and fulfilling career. Carolyn began her career in food service and retired as general manager of the Los Angeles Convention Center. After her retirement she obtained her real estate license and was inducted multiple times into the Million Dollar Club in Los Angeles County. Mrs. Barkett also owned her own real estate company called New House Realty. Carolyn retired from real estate in 2000 and moved to Boardman, Ohio with her husband, Michael Barkett. They married on September 2, 1947 and were together for 56 years before Michael passed away on July 1, 2004.

Mrs. Barkett was a devout Orthodox Christian. She and her husband were founding members of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Van Nuys, California.

Carolyn loved cooking, baking and taking care of her grandchildren. She could always be found in the kitchen and lived to offer food to anyone who stopped by. She will always be remembered as a giving and selfless lady known for her wisdom.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Dennis) Kaleel, Very Rev. Fr. James (Elyse) Barkett, and Dr. Pamela Barkett (Atty David Betras); her beloved grandchildren, Naseeb Kaleel, Shafica (Jason) Hadgis, Joseph Betras, Michael Barkett, Rose Betras, Ernest Barkett, and Alexander Betras; her brother Ronald (Eunice) Davis and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Davis, her brothers, Michael, James, Stutz, Peter and Christopher Davis and her sisters, Haifa Ellis, Fannie Barkett, Elizabeth Shinn, Helen Orres and Marie Bannon.

Carolyn will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown where Trisagion prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Family and friends may gather again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. Elias Orthodox Church 915 Lynn St, New Castle, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery in New Castle.

Carolyn’s children give a special thanks to Heather Mitulinski for her dedication, great care, and the love that she showed to their mother during the past year.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 18 S Richview Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Memory Eternal!

