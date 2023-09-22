WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline M. “Carol” Daichendt, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, September 19, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic with her family by her side.

Caroline was born June 23, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Olga DiPaulo Dirienzo and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1962 graduate of East High School.

She worked at Packard Electric in Warren for 30 years before retiring in 1993.

Carol was a member of Community Fellowship Church of God.

A very kind, generous and giving lady, Carol always enjoyed helping others and volunteering her time at the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church. She also enjoyed visiting casinos and local church festivals but most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Phillip Daichendt (Crystal Miniscalco) and Bryan Daichendt; her daughter, Tracie (Gregory) Allen; two grandchildren, Carlie and Nicholas Allen and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.

Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Two sisters, Mary Dirienzo and Dolores Griffiths and two brothers, Archie and Tony Dirienzo preceded Carol in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

