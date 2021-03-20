Carole Unrue Donlin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Unrue Donlin, 76, passed away early Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls after a brief illness.

Carole was born January 14, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Harley Purfey, and she was a lifelong Ohio resident.

She was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1966,and a master’s degree in special education from Case Western Reserve in 1969. Carole was a special education teacher in Cleveland, in West Virginia, and then for 32 years at Berkshire Local Schools in Burton. She was also a delegate to the Ohio Education Association and National Education Association for many years.

In addition to her wonderful teaching career, Carole was a loving wife and mother. She was a world traveler, was an avid reader, and she enjoyed music and dancing.

Carole was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows, Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown and she was a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Society soup kitchen in the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church Hall.

She leaves two sons, J. Christopher (Lissa) Unrue of Manassas, Virginia and Jeffrey P. Unrue of Madison; three grandchildren, Sam, Harry and Wyatt; her companion, Jerry Santagata, with whom she made her home; a brother, Ken (Catherine) Purfey of San Jose, California; many extended family members and many friends.

Carole’s former husband, Bob Unrue, is deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 252 E Wood Street, Youngstown, where mourners may pay their respects 30 minutes prior from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols if attending. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Carole and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carole’s name to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 or through www.beatitudehouse.com/donate/.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.