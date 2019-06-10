Carole L. Smith Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole L. Smith, 71, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods in Austintown.

Carole was born July 27, 1947, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Laverne Bell Elias and came to Youngstown with her family as a child.

She was a 1965 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a beautician for approximately 20 years.

Carole was a very social person who liked spending time with others and she especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Carole leaves two brothers, Mike Elias of Youngstown and David (Estee) Elias of Canfield; two grandchildren, Ben and Scott; four nieces, Melissa Elias of Las Vegas, Alexis Elias-Spohn (Dan) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Jaclyn Sarah (Tommy) Senich of McDonald and Dana (David) Patrick of Austintown; four great-nieces; a great-nephew and her best friend, Connie Gentry of Austintown, who cared deeply for Carole and drove her to all of her appointments.

Her husband of 20 years, Minor Smith, whom she married in 1974, passed away in 1994. Two sons, Scott and Shawn Smith, also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Memorial Service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

