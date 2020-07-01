Carol L. Hetrick, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Hetrick, 78, passed away Sunday evening, June 28, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center following a brief illness.

Carol was born March 9, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Marguerite Paolone Martin. She was raised by her mother, Marguerite Capella and her “dad” John Capella from infancy and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of Girard High School.

She worked as the secretary at St. Rose School in Girard for many years and she was a member of St. Rose Church.

Carol enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and crocheting. Friendly and inviting, her “door was always open” and she often welcomed family, friends and neighbors in for a cup of coffee and to chat.

Her husband of 33 years, Melvin Hetrick, whom she married January 12, 1981, passed away January 17, 2014.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, James (Laura) Ferraro of Austintown, John (Pam) Ferraro of Girard and Bill Ferraro of Girard; nine grandchildren, whom she adored, Tim Toney, Greg (fiancee Stephanie), Rachel, Jessica, Danielle, Dylan, Kyle, Alisa and Julie and a great-granddaughter, Audrina.

Carol will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A son, Ronald Ferraro and a granddaughter, Samantha, preceded Carol in death.

Carol’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Windsor House at Liberty Health Care for their kindness, care and support during Carol’s time there.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no calling hours and private services only will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

