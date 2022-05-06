AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Colarich, 71, passed away peacefully amongst family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Carol was born December 2, 1950, in Warren, a daughter of the late Anthony and Ann Mitchell Stanko.

She was a 1969 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and then attended business school.

Afterward, Carol worked in social services followed by a career in the insurance industry.

Mrs. Colarich was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Christian Church in Warren.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, cross-stitch and crafts. Most important to her was the time she spent with her family and bringing smiles to her grandchildren.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Julia A. Colarich (Brian Forgac) of Austintown; her son, Gregory J. (Autumn) Colarich of Westerville; two grandchildren, Gianna and Alaina; her brother, Anthony (Karen) Stanko of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

She will be truly and sadly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Colarich and two sisters, Marianne Lewis and Judith Reed.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Christian Church 2220 Reeves Road, Warren, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park where Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.