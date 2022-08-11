POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks.

Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in human ecology and food technology from Youngstown State University.

Carol worked as a supervisor at several care facilities throughout the area for 40 years and retired in 2005.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church. Carol was very active in many events at both churches. She was a member of the St. Anne’s Guild, taught CCD for several years and volunteered her time making pyrohy for both Holy Trinity and St. Anne Church.

Carol loved her family, her work family and her church family, dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Stella Kaszowski of Youngstown and Helen Audia of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a brother, Michael (Sylvia) Kaszowski of Lampasas, Texas; a nephew, Jerome (Melissa) Audia of Canfield; three nieces, Renee Audia of New Castle, Jennifer (Raymond) Rapko of New Castle and Kristina Adolph of Lampasasa, Texas and five great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

The family will be present to receive guests from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.