Carol Ann Johnson, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born November 12, 1942 in Tioga, West Viginia, a daughter of the late James and Della Bennett Carlson and came to this area when she was 16.

Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She greatly enjoyed camping and playing pinochle but her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Terry R. Johnson, Sr., whom she married in 1960 passed away in 2018.

Mrs. Johnson leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Rex Johnson of Girard, Russ (Wanda) Johnson of Girard and Jeff Johnson of Akron; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Connie Carlson, Cheryl Bennett Wilson, Bonnie Bennett and Sharon Bennett Decker; three brothers, James, Charles and Ronnie Bennet and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, two sons, Terry “TT” Johnson, Jr. and Mark Johnson and siblings, Wilma Bennett Mullens, Richard Bennett, Robert Bennett, Russell Bennett, Ronald Bennett, Wanda Bennett Stansbury, Wilda Bennett, Ralph Bennett, Ray Carlson and Catherine Carlson, preceded Carol in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

