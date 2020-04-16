Carol Ann Cooper, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Cooper, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, surrounded by family following an extended illness.

Carol was born June 16, 1945, and was the only child of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Peters LaCerva.

She spent her childhood in Niles before her family moved to Girard, where she graduated from Girard High School in 1963.

She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University, graduating in 1967. Shortly thereafter, she began her career teaching elementary school in the State of Georgia before returning to the Mahoning Valley and teaching in the Howland and McDonald School Districts. Much of her career was spent teaching first, second and third grades at Roosevelt Elementary in McDonald. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1988. Carol retired from the McDonald Schools in 2009 after 30 years of teaching.

Carol was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

In her earlier years, Carol loved the time she spent raising her two daughters, playing the piano, dancing, caring for her parents and making hand-made teaching tools for her classroom. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, George Neil Cooper, whom she married July 23, 1993.

She was a highly-respected educator and will be missed by her former colleagues, many of whom were her close friends. She was also proud that her former students and their parents let it be known what wonderful memories were made in her classroom and what a lasting positive impact that she made on her students’ lives.

Carol is survived by her husband, George; her daughters, Erin (Tony) Potts and Kathleen (Sam) Caputo and by her four grandchildren, Noah, Sophia, Gianna and Dante.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled at this time. Private services will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Rose Church in Girard.

A public memorial service and a celebration of Carol’s life will take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for dates and times of service, where they will be posted as they become available.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

