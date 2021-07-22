Carol A. Mazur, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Mazur, 76, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Carol was born November 10, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Anne Myhal Lysowski and she lived her life in this area.

She was a 1962 graduate of Wilson High School.

She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Additionally, Carol worked outside the home as a manager for Prizm Electronics for 23 years, retiring in 2019.

Mrs. Mazur loved the outdoors. She enjoyed being out in the fresh air and gardening and she loved animals, especially wildlife.

The first Wednesday of each month, Carol would go out to breakfast with a group of her high school friends, which she enjoyed very much. She liked to help others and she cherished the time she spent with family.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 53 years, Robert F. Mazur, whom she married July 20, 1968; two sons, Robert Mazur, Jr. of Boardman and Stephen Mazur of Youngstown; two brothers, Ronald Lysowski of Youngstown and Tom Lysowski of Cleveland; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Kathy Carkido, of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Carol will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Committal will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.