LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Cupan, 70, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.

Carol was born September 25, 1954, in Margate Kent, England.

The daughter of a career military father, she spent her younger days moving around the United States, making stops in places like Topeka, Kansas, Sacramento, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, where she graduated high school. Her father was then stationed at RAF Lakenheath in England. While there, Carol met her soul mate, an airman named Paul Cupan. After a short romance they were married in a small English church in the village of Lakenheath, on May 26, 1973. They were together for just over 50 years.

Carol worked as a florist for 20 years at some of the flower shops in the area, mostly in the Canfield and Niles area, until she decided she would rather be at home, doing what pleased her most. The neighbors would sometimes talk to her and say nice things, as they passed by going for walks, while she was tending to one of her many gardens. Many times, her granddaughter, Sidney would be helping, by pulling weeds, or looking for worms

Carol and Paul had two children, Kristen, and Scott. Her world revolved around her family, so she always put their needs before her own. She was active in the school lives of her kids, good or bad, she was there. She was a Cub Scout troop leader and then later became a Boy Scout troop leader. She was also active with the Liberty High School band for nine years. Carol volunteered as a chaperone on band trips, to away football games and not to forget, band camp. She also volunteered her time working in the concession stand during the home games and eventually became the Band Booster Club President.

Carol had a passion for reading and she helped to instill a love of reading in Sidney, by reading to her and with her every time she had a minute to spare.

In December of ’94 she bought a purple 1995 Chevy S10 that became her pride and joy. All of her children’s friends knew that truck and would wave or blow their horns when they saw her and that “purrpl” license plate. 20 years later she still talked about that truck, and how it just fit her.

Carol was also passionate about her pets and gardening. Whether it was a dog or a cat, it was spoiled rotten. But then they were always there for her, to talk to and listen silently while she got things off of her chest. Carol had flower gardens in the yard and was always planting or weeding, or in some other way, fussing with them. After becoming a Master Gardener through Mill Creek Park, she became active with the “Liberty in Bloom” group for several years, helping with the planning and purchasing of the plants used around the township, where she made some great, lifetime friendships along the way.

Carol leaves behind her husband Paul; her two children Kristen and Scott and her granddaughter, Sidney, who loved her to the moon and back.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Schroeder, and her mother, Eva Schroeder, as well as her younger siblings Mark, and Kim.

Per Carol’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

