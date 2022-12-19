GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela M. Ragazzo, 97, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center after a long and fulfilling life.

Carmela was born May 28, 1925, in Girard, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Rosina Arbia Gialdini and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ragazzo was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed being a housewife, cooking and tending to her garden. Carmela also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bernie, who led the Bernie Ragazzo Orchestra for many years. She followed his band to every performance across the country, as well as performances in Italy.

Carmela leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Josephine DeCinna of Rome, Italy, as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 52 years, Bernard “Bernie” Ragazzo, whom she married June 19, 1948, passed away June 15, 2000.

Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Nick Gialdini and several stepbrothers and stepsisters preceded Carmela in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, all are welcome to attend.

Private committal services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, where Carmela will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bernie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

