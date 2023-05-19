DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlos C. Burgos, Sr., 69, passed away Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Carlos was born November 4, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Silverio Cruz Burgos and Guadalupe Medina Serrano and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School.

Carlos worked as a machinist for United Foundries until he retired when the foundry closed.

Mr. Burgos was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church in Lake Milton.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, the family pig roast and “staying busy.” Most of all, Carlos enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Carlos leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 23 years, Debbie Lasko Burgos, whom he married July 15, 2000; three sons, Carlos Burgos, Jr.(Kay) of Youngstown, Marios Burgos (fiancée, Krystal) of Los Cruces, New Mexico and Michael (Jasmen) Burgos of Youngstown; a daughter, Julie (Allen) Wheeler of Austintown; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, Joseph (Kym) Medina of California, William (Verde) Burgos of California, Sylvia (Steve) Toombs of Vienna and Linda (Tom) Dugan of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Blue and many extended family members.

Carlos will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A sister, Mary Hudak and a brother, John Cruz, preceded Carlos in death.

Private family services were held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To those wishing to make a memorial contribution, Carlos’ family suggests donations be made to New Lease on Life Animal Rescue, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.