Carlos A. Torres, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlos Alberto Torres, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Advent Health Care Center in Florida after a brief battle with COVID-19.

Carlos was born July 17, 1957 in Manhattan in New York City, a son of the late Angel Torres and Minerva Cruz and moved to Youngstown with his family as a young boy.

Carlos graduated from East High School in 1975 and attended Youngstown State University, where he studied Business Administration. He worked for Ohio Edison, Check-Into-Cash and JD Byrider in Youngstown, before moving to Orlando in 2014. He retired from Home Depot in 2019.

In 1978, Carlos married Sylvia Estremera and had two beautiful daughters, Jamie and Ashley.

Carlos loved the Lord completely and was a faithful member of Calvario City Church in Florida. He was an avid traveler, visiting the countries of Israel, Greece, and Dubai, among many others. His most memorable trip was to Jerusalem, where he was baptized in the Jordan River.

He enjoyed taking photographs to remember his journey through life, and he liked being outdoors, enjoying the Florida weather and attractions. Above all, Carlos loved spending time and creating memories with family and friends.

Carlos leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Sylvia Torres; his daughters, Jamie Gunia and Ashley Torres; his siblings, Angel Torres, Angie Torres and John Torres; his nieces, Lesley Vazquez, Cristina Torres and Michelle Serpa; his nephew, Manuel Torres; his grandchildren, Chase and Isla Gunia and many other extended family members and friends, who fondly called him “Tio.”

Besides his parents, his step-father, Raul Otero and grandmother, Maria Luisa Rosas, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at The Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the funeral home. The service will also be live-streamed through a link on the funeral home website and will be available 30 minutes before the start of the service.

Committal will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

To send flowers to Carlos’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.