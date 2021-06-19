Carl C. Heltzel, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl C. Heltzel, 66, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 16, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Carl was born November 11, 1954, in Warren, a son of the late Robert and Mary Jane Hazzard Heltzel and he was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1973 graduate of Gilmour Academy and graduated in 1977 from New England College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Carl worked for the past decade at Raymond James Financial Services, capping a long career in banking and financial services.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and served on the Parish council.

Carl loved the water and greatly enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and visiting the Outer Banks. Most of all, Carl loved his family and friends, especially his sons and granddaughters.

He was a member of the Lake Erie Tartan Sailors Club and the Trumbull County GOP.

Mr. Heltzel leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 23 years, Judith Juvancic-Heltzel, whom he married May 23, 1998; two sons, Creston Heltzel (fiancée, Samantha Ruff) of Parma and Christopher Heltzel (Jessica Monroe) of Cleveland; a stepson, Steve (Julie) Forde of Fairfax Station, Virginia; three granddaughters, Addison, Avery and Antonia Forde; two brothers, Lawrence Heltzel of Warren and D. Michael (Barb) Heltzel of South Euclid; a sister, Mary Jo (Ken) Heltzel-Richards of Geneva-on-the-Lake; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.

Carl will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents and three brothers, Paul, Robert and Mark Heltzel, preceded Carl in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, in Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

To those unable to pay their respects in person or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Carl and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Carl’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose School or Emmanuel Community Care Center, in Carl’s name.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.