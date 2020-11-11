Buddy J. Fares, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Buddy J. Fares, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Buddy was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late Buddy, Sr. and Evelyn Conway Fares and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of South High School and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Mr. Fares worked as a mechanic at the G.M. Plant in Lordstown for 28 years, from where he retired. He was a member of the GM Retirees.

Buddy’s love for automobiles was a big part of his personal life as well as his work life. He loved working on hot rods and street rods and built 36 cars in his lifetime, including a 1928 Model A Ford Coupe street rod he drove for over 30 years. Buddy also drove stock cars at the Canfield Speedway and he served as president of the Road Knights Car Club for about 20 years. Talented with any hand tool, Buddy was an excellent woodcarver and he dabbled in art as an oil painter. He loved spending time with his family and he especially liked watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth J. Kalosky Fares, whom he married August 21, 1981; two sons, Buddy W. (Maria Elena) Fares of Canfield and Troy M. Fares of Struthers; three daughters, Tamala C. Hacon of Austintown, Laura (Tim) Heitzer of Austintown and Patty (Robert) Simerlink of Poland; nine grandchildren and a sister, Georgeanne Jenkins of Lake Placid, New York.

A sister, Joan Cervone, preceded Buddy in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. If paying respects to the family or attending the service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Buddy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with USMC military honors will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

