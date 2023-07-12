MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruno E. Mikos, 76, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2023, at his home.

Bruno was born October 5, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Bruno and Mary Radon Mikos and came to McDonald in 1969.

He was a 1964 graduate of Eisenhower High School in Chicago and proudly served in the United States Army. After moving to Ohio, Bruno attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Bruno worked for United States Steel while in college and after graduation, he worked as a fiscal officer for the State of Ohio for over 20 years before he retired.

Mr. Mikos was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

Music was his passion and Bruno was a skilled musician and played in Polka bands throughout his lifetime. He played with various local bands before joining Lil’ Wally. Bruno traveled the country playing many shows with Lil’ Wally before starting his own band, Bruno Mikos and the Harmony Stars in 1974. Bruno had his own record label, BEM Star Records, which his band, and other bands across the country recorded on. Bruno recorded over 10 records with his band throughout the years and won numerous awards. In 1986, Bruno was inducted into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame. He continued playing with his band until 1992. Bruno also hosted various radio shows during his active years in music.

Bruno leaves to forever cherish his memory, his two daughters, Deborah (David) Noll of Niles, and Cathee (Richard) Mulcahy of Brunswick; his son, John D. Mikos, Sr., of Canfield; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Wagner, John “Johnnie” Mikos, Jr., and Brandon Mikos; a nephew, James (Carmella) Fuscaldo of Tinley Park, Illinois; a great-nephew, Michael Fuscaldo and a great niece, Melanie Fuscaldo and many extended family members and friends.

Bruno will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 53 years, Suzanne K. Kovalick Mikos, whom he married November 17, 1966, passed away June 4, 2020.

Two sisters, Marie Fuscaldo and Patricia Mikos also preceded Bruno in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown at a future date, where Bruno will be laid to rest with his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers, Bruno’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in the form of Masses to be said at a church of your choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

