Bruce W. Godfrey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce W. Godfrey, 63, of the city’s West Side, passed away early Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.

Bruce, who was know to many as “Danny,” was born May 11, 1957, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Richard and Loretta Godfrey.

Danny lived much of his life in Punta Gorda, Florida, before returning to the area in 2012.

He was a 1975 graduate of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda and worked as a self-employed painting contractor.

Danny enjoyed fishing, cooking and baking and spending time with his family. He was a fan of NASCAR and of stock car racing and was a big fan of NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick.

Danny leaves his daughter, Rhonda D. Warram of Punta Gorda; seven grandchildren; a sister, Sherri Godfrey of Austintown; his companion and love of his life, Peggy “Nutzie” Porter, with whom he made his home and stepchildren, Erika (Frank) Belcik of Austintown and David Rowbotham of Struthers.

Besides his parents; a stepson, Jason Rowbotham, is deceased.

Per Danny’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Please remember Danny and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

