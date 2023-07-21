AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridget P. Damico, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Omni Manor after a courageous struggle with dementia.

Bridget was born March 30, 1937, in Dublin, Ireland, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Connaughton O’Driscoll and came to America when she was 19. Bridget lived in Massachusetts for a short time and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1960s.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who devoted her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Bridget was an avid bowler and dart enthusiast. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed the many trips she took to Ireland.

Mrs. Damico leaves to forever cherish her memory, her son, Shawn (Beverly) Damico of Cleveland; her daughter, Jennifer Damico of Austintown; four grandchildren, Christopher (Madeline) Damico, Anguel Damico, Clarence Miller and Deklin Miller; her brother, Christy (Maury) O’Driscoll of London and many extended family members.

Her husband of 33 years, Arthur C. Damico, whom she married May 1, 1959, passed away April 6, 1992.

A grandson, Stefan, and five siblings, preceded Bridget in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Bridget will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Arthur.



A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.