Brian T. Droney, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian T. Droney, 43, passed away early Monday morning, July 1, 2019, at his home after a seven-year struggle with heart disease.

Brian was born November 11, 1975, in Youngstown, a son of John “Jack” and Jeannette Kos Droney and lived in this area all of his life.

Brian was a 1994 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and he worked for Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Service in Boardman for the past 15 years.

He was an umpire for many years with the Austintown Little League. Brian was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and of the North Carolina Tarheels basketball team.

Brian will be remembered as a kindhearted and giving person, who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved people and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Brian leaves his parents, Jack and Jeannette of Youngstown and with whom he made his home; his sister, Christina M. (James) Dascenzo and nieces and nephews, Michael J. Droney, Abbigail Yavorsky and Nicole and Michael Dascenzo.

Brian will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His brother, Jeffrey Jon Droney and his grandparents, Francis and Therese Droney and Leo and Margaret Kos, preceded Brian in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will take place at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend John Keehner, officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.