Brian G. Stringer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian G. Stringer, 59, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, at his home.

Brian was born October 8, 1961, in Warren, a son of Dallis G. and JoAnne Mateyko Stringer and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1979 graduate of Girard High School and later earned an associate’s degree in automotive technology and business from Lima Technical College.

Brian worked as a master tech for over 25 years at many auto dealerships throughout the area. Most recently, he worked for Pep Boys in Niles.

Mr. Stringer greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and greatly loved dogs. Most of all, Brian loved his family and he cherished the time they spent together.

Brian leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Lisa Beno Stringer, whom he married on December 22, 2001; six children, Nicole (Robert) Storey of Warren, Jonathan (Rebecca) Stringer of Austintown, Elizabeth (Johnny) Reed of Lakeland, Florida, Jennifer Sheehy (Don Hughes, Jr.) of Liberty Township, Michael Sheehy of Howland and Daniel Sheehy (Tara Karr) of Howland; his mother, JoAnne Stringer of Girard; ten grandchildren; his sister, Sherlynn (Frederic) Forman of Niles; a brother-in-law, Matthew Beno of Buffalo; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Brian will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Dallis Stringer; maternal grandparents, George and Louise Mateyko and paternal grandparents, Reginald and Hazel Stringer, preceded Brian in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, in Girard.

Family and friends may also pay respects on Friday, June 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral service and take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

To send flowers to Brian’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.