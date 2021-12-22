YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Zordich, 28, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home.

Brian was born September 12, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Brian J. and Denise A. Edgar Zordich and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2012 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked as a bricklayer with Local 8 working for Lencyk Masonry.

Brian was affectionately called by many names, Little Bri, B-Weasel, Littleman, B-EZ, B-Lit and wore many hats, son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend, boyfriend and cousin. The hat he wore most proudly was being Uncle B.

Brian would do anything for anyone and there was not a person he met who didn’t like him. He put his all into everything he did, and he especially put his all into being an amazing uncle to Luna and Lia. He called his nieces every day and would often visit them and play with them and always offered unconditional love.

Brian was a fighter and he was tough, but he was also a sweet heart and a giver. There are not enough words to describe who he was and how much of an impact he left on everyone he met.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Denise Zordich; his father Brian J. Zordich; two sisters, Dominique A. Zordich and Nicholette C. (Kevin) Sierra; two nieces Luna and Lia; his grandparents Joan Edgar and Donna and Milan Zordich and many extended family members and many friends.

Brian will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private services were held on Monday December 20, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brian’s family.

