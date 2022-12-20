AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Sheffield, 62, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, at Hospice House after suffering a stroke at home.

Brian was born December 10, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles E. Sheffield and Ruth Allene Millard Sheffield and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School where he was a member of the football team and was named All City Selection.

Brian was a partner of Best Waterproofing with his brother, Chuck and son, Jarrod, providing quality waterproofing service to residents of the Mahoning Valley for over 44 years. He was very proud of their A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and Home Builders Association and was very thankful for his many customers and their continued support throughout the years.

Brian was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

He greatly enjoyed detailing his cars, gambling, visiting casinos, cooking and hosting parties at his home in the pavilion in his backyard. Brian loved watching football and was an avid fan of the New York Jets and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed being outside, feeding the ducks and deer in his yard and planting a large garden. In his younger days, Brian enjoyed fishing and hunting. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Brian also enjoyed visiting the Canfield Fair and would often make a purchase to sponsor the 4H Steer and Livestock Organization.

Brian leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Julie Howe Sheffield, whom he married November 12, 2011; his son, Jarrod (Delaney) Sheffield of Austintown; his daughter, Julia Sheffield; a granddaughter, Lillian and another granddaughter due to arrive in April; two brothers, Charles (Mary) Sheffield of Youngstown and Scott (Patricia) Sheffield of Hudson; Julie’s children, Tina (Joe) Day of Farmdale, Andrew (Heidi) Howe of Warren and Adam Howe of Hubbard; five stepgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Brian will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family due to Brian’s sudden passing.

Brian’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice House, especially nurse Carla and Dr. Passarello for the kindness shown and care given to Brian and his family during his time there.

